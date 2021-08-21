Clear
DUI And Stolen Pickup Arrest For A Jamestown Man

By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Sonora, CA – The CHP was given a tip that the stolen pickup was parked near a local grocery store on Mono Way in Sonora.

When officers arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Timber Hills Shopping Center behind the Save Mart Supermarket they located the 2016 Toyota Tacoma truck. Walking away from it was 33-year-old Shane John Wilson of Jamestown.

Officers questioned Wilson and determined he was under the influence of a drug, believed to be heroin, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado. Wilson was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and property along with driving under the influence of a drug and driving on a suspended driver’s license. His bail was set at $10,000.

