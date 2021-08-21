Caldor Fire Flames Have Now Scorched Over 82,000 Acres

Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County 8-21-21 8 a.m. View Photo

El Dorado County, CA – The Caldor Fire has crossed over the 80,000-acres burned mark overnight.

There is still zero containment with the flames gobbling up another 6,599 acres to reach a total of 82,444 scorched this morning. Incident Command reports that the fire remained active in all areas overnight with short-range spotting and rollout continuing to increase the fire perimeter. Winds decreased during the evening hours and returned to a Southerly flow allowing for continued growth in the Northeastern areas of the fire. They added, “Due to very dry receptive fuel beds, the vegetation is igniting easily throughout the fire area. The increase of relative humidity allowed for firing operations to help strengthen control and containment lines.”

Mandatory Evacuation orders in El Dorado and a warning in Amador County remain in effect. Yesterday, authorities closed down a 46-mile stretch of Interstate 50, the main route between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. Around 15,000 structures are threatened with 245 already destroyed and 13 damaged. There have been two civilians seriously injured, as earlier reported here.

Resources battling the blaze include 1,558 personnel, 142 engines 14 water tenders, 29 hand crews, 22 dozers, and 20 helicopters. Due to poor visibility Incident Command details, “Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.”