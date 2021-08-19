44 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 17 In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports 44 new community cases since yesterday. There are 307 active community cases including 14 who are now hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 55.9 per 100,000 population, for vaccinated individuals it is 16.5 and for unvaccinated is 83.6. Eight of the new cases were vaccinated, six with Moderna and two with Johnson & Johnson.

The gender and age breakdown for the 44 community cases is; 4 girls and 5 boys age 0-11, 3 girls age 12-17, 4 women and 4 men age 18-29, 3 women and 7 men age 30-39, 1 woman and 2 men age 40-49, 4 women and 3 men age 50-59, 1 man age 60-69, 1 man age 70 to 79, 1 woman age 80-89 and 1 man 90 or older.

A total of 22,564 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 4,046 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 53% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 14 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,550 inmate cases have been resolved which includes all southern fire camps.

Tuolumne Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Calaveras County Public Health Calaveras reports 17 new Covid cases since yesterday, 176 active cases, and three active hospitalizations. Age data is not available today. Calaveras’s highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January.

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and plans to be open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. The site in Tuolumne is now closed.

Vaccines in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Mariposa can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Current guidance was issued for a third COVID vaccination dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. For details on those criteria, please look here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx Individuals who meet the criteria should check with their healthcare provider to confirm appropriate administration and timing of a third dose of the COVID vaccine. A vaccine can then be scheduled through their provider, a pharmacy, or another vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/17 188 16 2,341 41 Calaveras 8/18 176 17 2,607 61 Mariposa 8/18 80 5 678 8 Mono 8/18 44 4 1,131 5 Stanislaus 8/18 2,330 231 63,114 1,112 Tuolumne 8/18 307 44 5,235 82