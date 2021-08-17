Another Power Outage Impacts Thousands

Columbia, CA — Over three thousand Tuolumne County Pacific Gas & Electric customers are without power. The outage started at 6:38am. The area impacted is around Columbia, Chinese Camp, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat and Groveland.

PG&E has not released a cause of the outage, but reports that full restoration should come by 11:30am.

It is the second large outage in a week. Last Thursday 3,860 customers lost power in Groveland, Jamestown, East Sonora and Standard. PG&E has not released a cause of that incident.