Clear
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Another Power Outage Impacts Thousands

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outage

PG&E Power Outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA — Over three thousand Tuolumne County Pacific Gas & Electric customers are without power. The outage started at 6:38am. The area impacted is around Columbia, Chinese Camp, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat and Groveland.

PG&E has not released a cause of the outage, but reports that full restoration should come by 11:30am.

It is the second large outage in a week. Last Thursday 3,860 customers lost power in Groveland, Jamestown, East Sonora and Standard. PG&E has not released a cause of that incident.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 