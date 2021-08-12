73 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, Zero ICU Beds Available

A 14-day average of Tuolumne County Hospitalizations with a one day lag. View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County reports 73 new community cases and 2 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. There are 296 active cases including 14 who are hospitalized. Public health noted the state’s dashboard for Tuolumne County showing the hospital status with all six ICU beds being used and more hospitalizations than during the previous surge, the chart showing 14-day average with data current to yesterday. Patients are transferred to neighboring counties as needed, Stanislaus reports 20 ICU beds were available yesterday with their 14-day hospitalization average not yet as high as back in August 2020 or January 2021. Sacramento County accepts Tuolumne patients when necessary and reports 73 available ICU beds. San Joaquin County has had few available ICU beds since December and had only 2 available as of yesterday.

Tuolumne Public health officials say, “As we continue to experience an extremely high rate of new cases daily, Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site, currently at Tuolumne Memorial Hall, will begin operations 7 days a week beginning this Friday, August 13th, from 7 AM to 7 PM. Results through the LHI State testing site are turning around quickly at this time, currently between 24-48 hours.

Wednesday, Aug. 18th the testing site will move back to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and is planned to be open every day. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Tuolumne Report Continues The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 52.7 per 100,000 population. The case rate for vaccinated individuals is 13.6 and for unvaccinated is 80.0.

The gender and age breakdown for the 71 community cases is; 3 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 0 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 6 women and 6 men age 18-29, 5 women and 8 men age 30-39, 8 women and 8 men age 40-49, 6 women and 3 men age 50-59, 5 women and 6 men age 60-69, and 3 women and 2 men age 70 to 79.

Seven of the new cases were vaccinated, 3 with Moderna, 3 with Pfizer and 1 with J&J. Out of 779 cases, since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection, 75 total have been identified; 39 Moderna, 24 Pfizer, 6 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. Public health notes that 72% of the vaccine doses administered by Public Health have been the Moderna vaccine. They state “The small number of cases among vaccinated individuals does not necessarily demonstrate a lesser level of protection of one vaccine over another.”

A total of 21,987 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,573 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 52% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 77 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,310 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,470 inmate cases have been resolved. There have been no deaths of any inmates due to Coivd-19.

Calaveras County Public Health is reporting 25 new cases since yesterday, 136 active cases, and one active Covid hospitalization with four ICU beds available. Seven of the cases are age 0-17 and there are four new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began they have had 277 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 494 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras’s highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January.

Mariposa Public Health reports 25 new cases, including five children age 0-11, 3 age 12-17, and 3 age 60 or over. They have 89 active cases, and five hospitalizations. Mariposa notes “It was only 12 days ago that we reported our 500th case.” Today they have 601 total cases. Mariposa’s highest active case count from the previous surge was 54 on January 4th.

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/11 202 41 2,234 40 Calaveras 8/12 136 25 2,510 58 Mariposa 8/12 89 25 626 7 Mono 8/12 48 8 1,111 5 Stanislaus 8/12 1,710 255 61,483 1,105 Tuolumne 8/12 296 73 5,017 74 For other county-level statistics view our page here.