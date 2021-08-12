Second Weekend Of August Events

Stuff the Bus for the local homeless Dec 2017 View Photo

There are several farmers’ markets and a few events this weekend.

The Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

A Jamestown School District bus will park in front of the Sonora Wal-Mart store all day for the “Stuff the Bus” project on Saturday, August 14th. CHP Officers, community and student volunteers will provide interested shoppers with a list of needed items available in the stores. After shopping drop off contributions with the volunteers who will store them in the bus. Donations of cash, checks or gift cards are also accepted both at the bus or at the Jamestown Family Resource Center. The items will be distributed throughout the county to students in need starting August 16th, before the start of the school year through the Jamestown Family Resource Center. Details are in the community events calendar here. Many public schools in Calaveras County are already in session, Tuolumne County schools will start in the coming weeks as detailed here.

Saturday is the 2nd Saturday Art Night, in Courthouse Square and in downtown Sonora from 5:00-8:00 pm. It is also the “Chairs, Chairs, Chairs – For the Arts, Everyone has a Seat” TCA fundraiser silent auction. Railtown 1897 State Historic Park donated 36 very unusual chairs to benefit Tuolumne County Arts and artists have been working all summer to complete their art chairs. Some of the first completed chairs are displayed in the windows at 146 S. Washington Street. To view and bid on all the chairs visit the Tuolumne County Arts website.

Twain Harte Concert In The Pines Saturday evening will feature the band After Dark. Be prepared for dancing in front of the stage, location and details are in the community event listing here. Also view the new Twain Harte Bocce Court improvements as detailed here.

Sunday is the Calaveras GROWN Murphys Certified Farmers Market detailed here.

The last Music in the Parks in Calaveras will be on August 18. The Wednesday event will feature the Calaveras Community Band, with Broadway and Americana tunes at White Pines Community Park in Arnold.