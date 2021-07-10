Crash Sparks Fire Near Copperopolis

CAL Fire helicopter 404 at Columbia Air Base View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Ground and Columbia aircraft are heading to a solo vehicle collision on Highway 4 in the Copperopolis area that ignited a grass fire.

The CHP reports that a GMC Yukon went off the roadway and then lost a tire. The wreckage is blocking both lanes of the highway near Telegraph Road. They add that a small fire was started on the north side of the roadway. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries.

CAL Fire has not given any updates on the activity of the fire. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.