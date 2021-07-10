Mostly Clear
More Lightning Fires Ignited In Yosemite

By Tracey Petersen

Yosemite, CA — Through June 28th to July 2nd thunderstorms developed over Yosemite National Park, creating lightning that ignited a current total of 19 fires.

Most are in the wilderness high country, but some pose a threat to public safety. Park officials report that fire managers have been assessing all blazes for an appropriate response. They detail, “Due to the risk of visitor safety and park values the 10-acre King Fire, east of Glacier Point, is being suppressed in the Illilouette Creek drainage and is being controlled by hand crews and helicopters.” It is 100-percent contained.

Five fires are out.

