Yosemite Updates On 16 Lighting Strike Fires

Lightning Strike Fires in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A total of 16 wildland fires were sparked by lightning last week in Yosemite National Park with most in the wilderness high country, but some pose a threat to public safety.

Park officials report that fire managers have been assessing all blazes for an appropriate response. They detail, “Due to the risk of visitor safety and park values the 10-acre King Fire, east of Glacier Point, is being suppressed in the Illilouette Creek drainage and is being controlled by hand crews and helicopters.” It is 50-percent contained.

Three fires are out. They include the Harden which was contained 25 acres, the Pothole at an acre, and the Ridge at 10 acres. The remaining fires are burning in high elevation areas located in wilderness ranging from 7,000 to 9,700 feet. Park fire officials have concerns as sizzling heat with record temperatures throughout the region are forecast by the National Weather Service through next week, as reported here.

Park officials advise that Yosemite is a “fire-adapted ecosystem” with an overall managing strategy to provide for the “safety of employees and public, as well as protect and enhance natural and cultural resources.”

Park officials provided the below updates on 15 of the fires (Kerrick not included) :

King

Location: South of Nevada Falls, north of Mount Starr King. 7220 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 29, 2021 Size: 10 acres

Containment: 50% Strategy: Suppression

Cause: Lightning

Quartzite

Location: West of Quartzsite Peak. 8781 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 29, 2021 Size: .30 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Harden

Location: North of Harden Lake, south of Hetch Hetchy. 6665 feet elevation.

Discovery Date: July 1, 2021 Size: .25 acre

Containment: Out 7/4/2021 Strategy: Suppression

Cause: Lightning

Stubblefield

Location: Northern end of Yosemite NP, near Stubblefield and Kerrick canyons. 8000 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Porcupine

Location: Northeast of Porcupine Campground, and Tioga Road. 8210 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .10 acres

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Coyote

Location: Coyote Rocks, north of Tioga Road. 9742 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Hidden

Location: Northwest of Olmsted Point, Tioga Road. 9017 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

County Line

Location: Near Yosemite Creek Campground Road. 8361 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .6 acres

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Lukens

Location: West of Lukens Lake, North of Tioga Road. 8243 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .2 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Wegner

Location: East of Yosemite Creek Picnic Area and east of Tioga Road. 8256 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .25 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Half Moon

Location: West of Ten Lakes near Half Moon Meadow. 8256 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Pothole

Location: South of Glacier Point Road. 7885 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .1 acre

Containment: Out 7/4/2021 Strategy: Suppressed

Cause: Lightning

Fork

Location: 1 mile southeast of Mt. Starr King. 8500 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .3 acres

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Ridge

Location: South of Glacier Point Road, across from Sentinel Parking area. 8000 elevation.

Discovery Date: July 3, 2021 Size: .10 acre

Containment: Out 7/4/2021 Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Lake

Location: West slope of Mt Hoffman. 9000 elevation.

Discovery Date: July 3, 2021 Size: .10 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning