Relief From The Heat Wave

Sonora, CA – With an Excessive Heat Warning forecast to hit the Mother Lode at noon tomorrow, Tuolumne County has provided a list of facilities for the public to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service reports triple-digit heat from 100 to 115 degrees, with warm overnight lows ranging from the upper 60s to the mid-’80s. as detailed here. Tuolumne County OES and Tuolumne County Public Health relay that they have worked with county facilities and local partners to provide the following for relief from hot weather should people need a place to cool off while also suggesting neighbors check on neighbors to make sure they are okay.

•Sonora

Tuolumne County Main Library located at 480 Greenley Road Sonora CA 95370 will be extending hours and open Saturday, July 10th and Sunday, July 11th from 12-6 pm.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Hall located at 18250 Main Street Jamestown, CA will be open Saturday, July 10th and Sunday, July 11th from 1-8 pm and staffed by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Community Service Unit.

Twain Harte

Twain Harte Community Services District will have the Legion Hall facility open at 18775 Manzanita Dr. Friday thru Monday 12-6 pm. Thank you to Twain Harte CSD, Twain Harte Fire and Twain Harte CERT volunteers.

Groveland

Pending confirmation of Facility, hours and staffing to be determined in coordination with Groveland Community Services District, Groveland Fire and Groveland CERT volunteers.

Both departments note that they are monitoring the situation and relay that should additional facilities or extended hours be needed and update on times and locations will be provided. They add that facilities used as a cooling center or shelter will still require masking and social distancing per state guidelines for COVID when indoors.

Of note, at its Tuesday meeting, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took up the issue of reviewing its Extreme Temperature Contingency Plan after controversy erupted last month over no cooling centers being opened during an Excessive Heat Warning, as reported here. Its criteria for opening a cooling center require three consecutive days of daytime temperatures of 105 degrees and above and 75 and above at night. Staff noted to change the plan could result in an estimated $50,000 price tag for the county.

Several supervisors remarked that communication with the public was a big part of the problem. District 4 Supervisor Kathleen Haff stated, “I don’t think we need to spend staff time in developing another plan for lesser than meeting the threshold. I think what we need to do is do a better job at getting the information out there of all the different resources when things get uncomfortable.” She added, “We’re not doing a good job. I’d like to see our PR group, we hired them, let’s use them, Please!” Haff also called for an all-out effort to get volunteers to help as well.

Another suggestion was to release the memo that summarized the 104-page plan at the meeting out to the public. Click here for the memo and here for the entire plan. In the end, the board made no changes to the contingency plan. For more information on the heat relief areas listed above contact Tuolumne County OES at 533-6395 or Tuolumne County Public Health at 209-533-7401.