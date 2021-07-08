Excessive Heat Warning Issued Through Monday

Don Pedro Lake View Photo

High pressure will strengthen over California beginning today and continue through the weekend, resulting in widespread triple digit heat combined with warm overnight lows. This combination will lead to a period of high to very high heat risk.

Consequently, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada foothills and the Central Sierra Nevada below 5,000 feet, beginning at noon today. On Friday, the Excessive Heat Warning will also include the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada below 6,000 feet. The Warning will remain in effect for all areas, until 9 PM Monday.

The daily afternoon highs in the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada foothills will range from 100 to 115 degrees, with warm overnight lows ranging from the upper 60’s to the mid 80’s.

Afternoon highs in the Sierra Nevada Mountains will range from the upper 80s to 105 degrees, with the overnight lows ranging from the lows 60s to the middle 70s.

The hottest temperatures are forecast to occur on Saturday and Sunday.

Such extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.