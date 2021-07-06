Hot Weekend Ahead

Dangerously hot conditions could impact the Mother Lode this weekend.

Triple digit heat, along with warm overnight lows, are possible late this week and into early next week. The combination of the very hot afternoons and warm nights will result in a period of high to very high heat risk.

Consequently, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Friday morning through Monday evening. This covers the Mother Lode, the Central Sierra Nevada, the Central Sierra Nevada foothills, the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Expect afternoon highs ranging from 100 to 115 degrees. Overnight lows will range mainly from the upper 60s to the mid 80s.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The main impact will be high to very high heat risk. Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts and warnings and updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.