Pool Closes During Heat Wave

Coulterville Swimming Pool View Photo

Coulterville, CA – A great way to cool off during this weekend’s heatwave is to take a dip in a pool, but as luck would have it one community’s public watering hole has been shut down.

Mariposa County Parks and Recreation officials released this written statement to the public, “We understand that this is not ideal news, but unfortunately, the Coulterville Pool will be closed until further notice due to maintenance issues. We apologize greatly for this inconvenience.”

They did not go into specifics noting, “We have limited information at this time but will update here once we receive more information.”

All questions regarding the Coulterville Swimming pool can be directed to the department by calling 209-966-2498 with officials adding “we will do our best to address them.”

Of note, Tuolumne County this week announced it had enough staff to open one pool after the closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. That pool is in Twain Harte, as reported here.