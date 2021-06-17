Flex Alert Issued For Today

California Flex Alert View Photo

Sonora, CA — California’s independent electrical grid operator is asking all Californians to voluntarily conserve energy later today.

A Flex Alert has been issued from 5-10 pm to “avoid any power disruptions.” Triple-digit temperatures are anticipated in many communities across Northern California. Officials ask everyone to keep air conditioners at 78-degrees or above and avoid using large appliances during the 5-10 pm window. It will relieve the stress on the electrical grid and avoid the need for rolling blackouts.

Hot temperatures will continue over the next few days. Click here for more information from the National Weather Service.