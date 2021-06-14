Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Courthouse Remodels and Budgets

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuesday morning, the Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting will be discussing a variety of subjects including a potential remodel of the Washington Street and Yaney Courthouses, administrative building, and Tuolumne General Hospital Site. Consideration of awarding a professional services agreement to Lionakis for this architectural services will take place.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting will be a presentation and approval of the 2021-2022 recommended budget. Additionally, Tuolumne County Library could be getting a generator with a contract between Industrial electric Company for a cost to not exceed two hundred ninety-three thousand three hundred and seventy-one dollars.

A discussion of ATCAA being approved for a subcontractor agreement with Tuolumne County for Homeless Housing Assistance and a Prevention Program

The meeting will start at 9 am and will still have covid restrictions in place with limited capacity and required facial coverings.