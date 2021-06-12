Grants To Change Lives And Communities

Calaveras Community Foundation View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Next month could be the beginning of change for recipients and communities as Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) Announces the Annual Competitive Grants Period for 2021.

The foundation encourages Non-profit groups, schools and government agencies in Calaveras to focus on that special project that could make a difference in people’s lives or changes that benefit the county or groups. They add, “Individual donations and corporate partners’ generosity allow CCF to continue to fund viable projects that benefit our county residents, students and seniors.”

Last year the foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary by doubling the funds received from $10,000 to $25,000, as reported here. In the past thirteen years, 210 competitive grants have been awarded. Since CCF’s inception in 2000, it has provided more than $2,600,000 in competitive grants, scholarships and assistance.

The application period runs from July 1 to the 31st and must be submitted to CCF only via email: info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org. For further details on application guidelines and to submit one, click here, or call (209) 736-1845. To learn how these grants have helped others and improved communities, click here for those stories.