Alcohol To-Go Programs and Outdoor Dining Extended

San Francisco, CA–During a visit to the Bay Area, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the extension of rules governing to-go alcohol sales and outside dining till the end of 2021. The Governor explained that he hopes this helps restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries continue to benefit from pandemic relief. Newsom said

“California’s restaurants help create the vibrant and diverse communities that make California the envy of the world. As the state turns to post-pandemic life, we’ll continue to adapt best practices that have helped businesses transform customer experience for the better, With new opportunities and support for businesses large and small, and the California can-do spirit that has carried us through the past year, we will come roaring back from this pandemic.”

The Governor further explained that he had heard from mayors across the state that wished to make the two programs permanent for business. If these programs remain in place after the end of the year and into 2022 remains unclear.