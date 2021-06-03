ATCAA 40th Anniversary

Sonora, CA–ATCAA( Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency) is starting a year-long community celebration that will commemorate ATCAA’s 40th anniversary and how the service has evolved and helped residents during that time. June will kick things off with proclamations from government partners, the boards of supervisors, and city councils in Amador and Tuolumne County. Over the coming year, ATCAA will be hosting themed months with activities and events that will celebrate the people behind the programs that ATCCA has provided to the community that continues to make an impact for thousands. ATCAA’s Executive Director Joseph Bors explained

“As we kick off our year-long 40th Anniversary Celebration we invite our community to share with us how ATCAA has played a role in their life and also help us recognize and thank everyone who has contributed to our mission of ‘people helping people.'”

Among the many services the group provides are Head Start and Early Head Start; energy conservation and utility assistance for low-income and disabled community members; shelter and housing services for those in need; food assistance and community pantry support through the ATCAA Food Bank; and youth development, substance abuse, and suicide prevention programs. The official website for ATCAA can be found here.