Yosemite Expands Available Reservations

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite Valley

Yosemite, Ca — As the number of COVID-19 cases falls in the region, more people are being allowed through the gates at Yosemite National Park.

Earlier this month, attendance was being capped at about 70-percent of normal for this time of year, or about 5,700 vehicles per day. Now that Mariposa County has moved from the orange to yellow tier on the COVID-19 scale, an additional 400-500 daily reservations are being made available, according to the National Park Service.

Day-use reservations are included when visitors make arrangements to stay overnight, including reservations made for the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, the Wawona Hotel and National Park Service-managed campgrounds.

The reservation system is expected to remain in place through September 30. Click here for more information on receiving a reservation.

