Update: Structure Fire In Downtown Sonora

Update at 12:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the structure fire that spread to nearby grass along Columbia Way near Dane Lane in downtown Sonora has shut down a section of the northbound lane of Highway 49 at that intersection. CHP officers are directing traffic on the southbound lane.

Structures are threatened on the north side of the highway and the Mill Garden Apartments have been evacuated. There is no word on what type of structure was burned, but the vegetation is estimated at a half-acre in size. However, CAL Fire dispatch reports that crews are making progress as all incoming resources have been canceled. We’ll provide more details as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

