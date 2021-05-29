Flat Screen TV Rolled Out In Cart At Sonora Walmart

Sonora, CA – A pair of men may have thought using a side door to wheel a new flat-screen TV right out of the Sonora Walmart without paying would work – they were mistaken.

It was around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a clerk at the store, located at the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road, noticed the two men pushing the cart right out the automotive department door. Sonora Police officers caught up with them in the parking lot where the TV was already loaded into the hatchback of their vehicle.

While confronting the suspects, 36-year-old Andrew Charles Bertolino and 35-year-old Shawn Patrick Willey, officers had also provided the bar code to employees who confirmed there were no purchases made for that TV.

A search of Willey turned up a rubber container with drugs, police did not specify the amount, two metal lock picking devices. Both were subsequently arrested for burglary, and each placed on $7,500 bail.