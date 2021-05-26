Continued Tree Work In Twain Harte Area Impacts Traffic

Road Closed Signage View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – Crews were unable to bring down all the trees requiring removal earlier this week, force a roadway closure for the second time this week.

On Monday, crews from Nate’s Tree Service in Sonora saws were busy during the day falling trees at Confidence South Fork Road at South Fork Road intersection. Tuolumne County Public Works officials detail they were not able to chop down all the trees, so PG&E subcontractors will continue tree removal operations on Thursday, May 27th, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Signage will be posted. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution near personnel and equipment in that area.