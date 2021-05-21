Social Distancing And Business Restrictions Ending June 15th

Sacramento, CA–June 15th will bring some sweeping changes to California and COVID-19 regulations, it was already announced that the color-coded tier system and mask requirements would be leaving mid-June but on Friday state officials added social distancing and business capacity restrictions.

Secretary of California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said “We’re at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable future.” He added that dramatically lower virus cases and increased vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month. That won’t mean an abrupt end to wearing masks, he said, but it will mean the state will adjust its guidelines to correspond to national guidelines.

The few restrictions that will remain after June 15th involve larger gatherings of people, indoor events with more than 5,000 attendees will require a vaccine verification or negative test results within 72 hours of the event. That would also be the rule for outdoor events of 10,000 or more.