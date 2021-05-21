Debate On Easing California Workplace COVID Protocols Delayed

Sacramento, CA — State regulators have halted talks that were scheduled for today as they are rethinking a proposal for a July relaxation of restrictions.

California regulators are now aiming for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order. They asked to delay today’s debate on how quickly they should drop coronavirus safety rules for employees as they are rethinking a current proposal. It is before the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board and would require vaccinated workers to wait until July 31 before they can stop wearing face masks indoors unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated.

Cal/OSHA’s staff said it would aim “to make possible a targeted effective date of June 15, 2021,”

This week, California health officials relayed they will keep the state’s rules that generally require indoor masking and distancing until the state more broadly lifts its pandemic restrictions on June 15, a date also endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Saying the later date will cause confusion, business groups agree and want the workplace regulator to ease its restrictions starting June 15,