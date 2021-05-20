Sonora Crash Revealed Stolen Vehicle

Sonora, CA – A Groveland man tried to walk away from a crash but was arrested when CHP officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

While traveling eastbound on Capo Seco Road near Sleepy Hollow Road around 11:30 a.m. recently, 34-year-old Michael Trujillo of Groveland driving a 1998 Honda Accord went off the roadway, according to the Sonora Unit of the CHP. The vehicle was moving at about 35 miles per hour and plowed into a wood post and some garbage cans. The CHP reports Trujillo was not injured. They add that he then drove the vehicle to a nearby residence where he parked it in the driveway and took off on foot. The homeowner called 911.

Officers arrived on the scene and spotted Trujillo in the area and detained him. Further investigation determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Jamestown. He was subsequently arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. The CHP relayed that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this incident.