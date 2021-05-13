TUD Requesting Customers Conserve Water

Sonora, CA–Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will begin making safety repairs and maintenance on flume sections of the Tuolumne Main Canal starting on May 16th. While the repairs are underway on the Main Canal, water from the Lyons Reservoir serving TUD will be shut off from Sunday, May 16th through Friday, May 21st. Tuolumne Utilities District(TUD) is requesting residents conserve water during this time.

Over that six-day period, water will not be flowing in the ditches, and the water supply will come from storage tanks and some limited supplies that come from groundwater wells. Saving water during this time is important to ensure that enough water supply is available for drinking, sanitary usage, and fighting fires. Here is a list of ways you can help according to TUD

-Limit outside watering

-Do not wash vehicles

-Turn off the automatic lawn and drip sprinklers

-Repair water leaks

PG&E spokesperson, Megan McFarland says “The safety of PG&E’s customers, employees, and communities is the company’s most important responsibility and PG&E is communicating updates of the maintenance with TUD and understands the impact the repair work has on the community.”

TUD requests that all customers continue to conserve for one additional week after the outage for the water storage supply to recover. For more information go online here