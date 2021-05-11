Update: A Fire In The Campo Seco Area Contained

Vegetation FIre in Campo Seco Area near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 12:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the dubbed “Seco Fire” was contained at three acres in about 15 minutes. The flames were burning in vegetation along Campo Seco Road and Arkansas Ferry Road in the Campo Seco area near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County, northwest of ValleySprings. A small crew will remain mopping up for the next hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 12:35 p.m.: Campos Seco, CA — Ground and air resources are heading to a vegetation fire in the Campo Seco area near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County, northwest of ValleySprings.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is burning along Campo Seco Road and Arkansas Ferry Road north of Highway 12. There are no further details regarding the fire’s activity at this time or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.