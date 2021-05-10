NWS Updates Red Flag Fire Warning

Recent Vegetation fire in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County View Photo

Sonora, CA — High winds are anticipated to continue in the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire warning for Tuolumne and Calaveras counties until six o’clock this evening (Monday). It is specifically for elevations below 3,000 feet. Winds are anticipated to range from 15-25 mph throughout much of the day, with some gusts reaching up to 40 mph. In addition, low humidity levels are expected to be between 10-15 percent. All of the elements combined, any fire starts have the ability to expand rapidly.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has extended the Red Flag Warning until Tuesday evening for the Sacramento region and Northern San Joaquin Valley due to continuing winds.

Fire crews were busy over the weekend across Northern California. Notably, there was a 550 acre fire that ignited north of Chico that resulted in evacuation orders for many nearby communities. Closer to home, on Saturday, there was an RV Fire that spread to a small patch of vegetation in the area of Mono Way and Hess Avenue. Also Saturday evening there was a 118 acre fire that ignited in an isolated area near Milton Road and Rock Creek in Calaveras County