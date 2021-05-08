Calaveras County Homecoming Next Week

Angels Camp, CA — A reimagined popular community event is coming up in Calaveras County next week, and it will be previewed on Mother Lode Views.

The third weekend in May is typically the “Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.” Because the state had not put out guidance for fairs in the months ahead of this year’s event, the organizers made changes to this year’s celebration and are calling it the “Calaveras County Homecoming.” It will have many of the similar elements of past annual fairs, like the frog jump, Miss Calaveras Pageant, vendors and all of the fair food. However, there will be new health protocols and other related efforts to keep visitors safe.

Fair CEO and Manager Laurie Giannini will explain everything on this weekend’s show. She will also highlight many of the happenings of the past year at the fairgrounds.