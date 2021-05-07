Newly Marked No Parking and Fire Lanes Along Parrotts Ferry Road

No Parking sign View Photo

Vallecito, CA – Parking along Parrotts Ferry Road to get to the Natural Bridges Trailhead and New Melones Lake in Vallecito could get costly for visitors.

Parked vehicles, especially on weekends and holidays, could be seen stretched along the roadway at both attractions. Some drove over curbs to park on the grass and others were dangerously close to the road’s edge, which brought objections to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. At its meeting last week, the board adopted a resolution that established “No Parking” zones and “Fire Lanes” on the roadway.

As can be viewed on the map below, the parking zone begins at around .3 miles north of the Calaveras/Tuolumne County line and ends about two miles north of the line. Vehicles parked there on either side of the road may be ticketed. Also, any vehicle parked in one of the fire lanes will be towed at the owner’s expense.

County officials encourage visitors to use the provided parking at the Natural Bridges Trailhead parking lot and the one near the Parrotts Ferry Bridge. Questions can be directed to Public Works at (209) 754-6401