Talking Christmas Trees In Spring

Sonora, CA – Spring is not the time most think about Christmas trees, but that is exactly what the Stanislaus National Forest wants.

Picture a family heading out into the forest to find the perfect holiday tree and that experience could only cost you twenty bucks. That is the price forest officials are proposing for a new recreation fee to sell Christmas tree permits beginning in November of this year. The permit would allow visitors to cut down their own trees.

“We recognize how important the Stanislaus National Forest is to our local communities and our visitors in providing both a variety of recreation opportunities and Forest products. Family outings in search of the perfect Christmas tree – whether to the Forest or to a local tree farm – can provide a memorable recreation experience while building family holiday traditions,” said Beth Martinez, deputy Forest Supervisor. “We encourage public feedback as we plan this new fee proposal.”

Tree requirements include it less than 20 feet tall and no more than eight inches around at the base. The permits will be available for purchase at forest district offices and by clicking here. Forest officials now want to hear feedback from the public regarding this plan.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed Christmas Tree Permit Program through the close of business on June 30th. There are several ways to comment on the plan provided below:

USDA Forest Service: Attention: Christmas Tree Permit, 19777 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370

Email comments to SM.FS.StanislausNF@usda.gov, Attention: Christmas Tree Permit.

Phone: (209) 813-6011 and indicate that you would like to provide comments on the proposed Christmas Tree Permit.

Fourth-grade students who participate in the Every Kid Outdoors program are eligible to get a free tree permit.

When the comment period ends, the proposed recreation fees and any comments received will be reviewed by an advisory committee that will submit its recommendation to the Regional Forester for a final decision.