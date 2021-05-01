Gearing Up Equipment For Fire Season And Protection

Firefighter using fire hose to battle blaze View Photos

Sonora, CA — It is a yearly event to make sure vital firefighting equipment is working as it should.

One essential tool is hosing and testing them is part of the preparation to make sure they do not fail during a real fire. Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) is currently conducting its annual hose testing that will be underway over the next few weeks. That does not stop the daily duties of training and of course, respond to emergency calls throughout the county though.

Every year at this time all fire hose is tested per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1962 standard. TCFD officials detail, “Fire attack hose is tested to a pressure of 300psi for a total of 3 minutes. All supply hose is tested to 200psi for a total of 3 minutes.”

The testing process starts at the Jamestown Station 76. TCFD provided its total hose reserve:

650′ – 3″ Hose

300′ – 2.5″ Hose

750′ – 1.3/4″ Hose

500′ – 1.88″ – Hose

That station also houses engine 761 and reserve engine 901. Below is the TCFD list of total hose to be tested between both engines:

2075′ – 5″ Hose

1200′ – 3″ Hose

1000′ – 2.5″ Hose

800′ – 1.88″ – Hose

600′ – 1.3/4″ Hose

Noting that most garden hoses are no more than 3/4”, The district relays they pressure test each length of hose and inch of fire hose, while also inspecting the couplings. Additionally, the yearly hose testing helps to identify weak spots or areas needing repair with fire officials asserting, “that way they are much less likely to fail on the scene of a fire.”