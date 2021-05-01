Campo Fire Containment Climbs

Campo Fire in Calaveras County View Photo

Campo Seco, CA — While the acreage has held steady crews continue to make headway on the blaze burning in the Campo Seco area of Calaveras County.

This morning the acreage remains at 160 acres. CAL Fire reports that crews “made modest gains increasing containment from 40 percent last night to 55 percent this morning with no overnight fire growth.” Throughout today (Saturday) firefighters will continue to work towards full containment.

The flames spread from a debris burn pile in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane during the four o’clock hour on Thursday, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Walynda Miller. Initially, mandatory evacuations were made in the Loera Hills area but were lifted that evening, as reported here.