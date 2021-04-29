Glacier Point Road Reopening In Yosemite

Glacier Point Rd. in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A popular seasonal road will reopen this Friday in Yosemite National Park.

The gate to Glacier Point Road will open at 8am for travel. Visitors are urged to use caution if heading out on some of the trails in that area as many are still snow-covered, muddy, or blocked by downed trees. Of note, the Four Mile Trail will remain closed at this time due to hazardous conditions between Glacier Point down to near Union Point.

Wilderness permits reservations for overnight hikes with trailheads on Glacier Point Road will be available starting May 3. Click here for more information.

There is no word yet from Yosemite on when Highway 120 Tioga Pass will reopen for the season.