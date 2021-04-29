Update: Escaped Debris Burn In Sonora

Update at 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward rate of spread of a quarter acre grass fire in the 18200 block of Morlan Lane and Aarondale Road, off Tuolumne Road in Sonora. CAL Fire reported the blaze as an escaped debris burn. Crews are working to fully extinguish the fire while mopping up this evening. No structures were threatened.

Original post at 6:23 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighters are heading to a vegetation fire off Tuolumne Road that CAL Fire has reported as an escaped debris burn.

The flames spread to nearby grass in the 18200 block of Morlan Lane and Aarondale Road. CAL Fire reports it is a quarter acre in size and no structures are threatened. An update will be given when new information comes into the newsroom.