Sonora PD Conducts Tobacco Sting

Sonora, CA —Over the course of last week, Sonora Police Department partnered with Tuolumne County Public Health to conduct a tobacco compliance Survey of local retailers. Of the 12 surveyed, 10 were in compliance, Citations were issued for the two businesses that sold tobacco to minors.

As a reminder, the age to buy tobacco products, including electronic cigarette devices, is 21 years old in California. In a recent student health survey, over 40% of Tuolumne County 11th graders report having tried a vape device, and over 80% report that it is easy to obtain those products.

Sonra PD will continue to work with the Public Health department to provide education to retailers on asking for ID, providing education in local schools, and trying to prevent local youth from becoming addicted to nicotine and other products. For more information or on how to get involved in preventing youth use of tobacco, call the Public Health Department at 209-533-7401.