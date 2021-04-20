Power outage In Sonora

Downtown Sonora PG&E power outage View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in downtown Sonora impacting nearly 100 customers.

The origin of the outage is on Lyons Street near the intersection of South Stewart Street, according to the utility, which reports that 93 customers are affected. There is no word as to whether businesses along Washington Street are involved in the outage.

The company relays that a crew has been assigned to the outage to assess the situation and, currently, the cause is unknown. The electricity went out at 1:28 p.m. and PG&E has given a restoration time of 5 p.m.