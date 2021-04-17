Wildland Fire On Stanislaus National Forest
Sponsored by:
Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.
CAL Fire reports the flames are near the Camp John Mensinger Boys Scout Camp and Beardsley Lake in Tuolumne County, north of the Stanislaus River. There are no further details regarding the fire’s size, rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.