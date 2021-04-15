Senator Borgeas Reiterates Need For Drought Declaration

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA —Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) has sent a follow-up request to California governor Gavin Newsom asking for a statewide declaration of emergency on California’s drought. This request comes after a bipartisan group of Valley lawmakers had a similar request, both groups citing that doing so would provide state agencies more flexibility and allow groups to work together in this challenging situation. For example, this would allow certain reservoirs release standards to be more flexible and allow for more water to go to communities throughout the state. Senator Borgeas explains.

“California farmers need to make decisions now, We can’t wait until the zenith of the drought to take action. Declaring an emergency will allow state agencies to cut through red tape and deliver more water to Valley farms. We can’t afford to wait any longer.”

The full letter requesting the statewide emergency can be found here.

Additionally, a letter from United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack officially declaring a drought can be found here.