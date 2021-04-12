Prescribed Burn in Sierra Village Area Planned

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA —A prescribed burn will be taking place this week located in the community of Sierra Village and south of Highway 108. Smoke may be visible during the burn and the goal of the planned fire is to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area.

The burn is scheduled to begin on April 13 and will conclude the next day. Additional burns within the project area are anticipated through the spring, but this is dependent on fuel and weather conditions. Resources assigned to the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan(VMP) will consist of two engines, one fire crew, and cooperating agencies.

Buring operations will be conducted on the previously mentioned dates from 10 am until 5 pm if the weather corporates. CAL Fire asks that the public not report the burn as a wildfire to dispatch.