Sunny
76.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Prescribed Burn in Sierra Village Area Planned

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CAL Fire logo

CAL Fire logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA —A prescribed burn will be taking place this week located in the community of Sierra Village and south of Highway 108. Smoke may be visible during the burn and the goal of the planned fire is to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area.

The burn is scheduled to begin on April 13 and will conclude the next day. Additional burns within the project area are anticipated through the spring, but this is dependent on fuel and weather conditions. Resources assigned to the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan(VMP) will consist of two engines, one fire crew, and cooperating agencies.

Buring operations will be conducted on the previously mentioned dates from 10 am until 5 pm if the weather corporates. CAL Fire asks that the public not report the burn as a wildfire to dispatch.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 