Discussing Social Equity In Sonora

City of Sonora Social Equity Workshop flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – Using the slogan “Social Equity Starts With Me,” city leaders are holding a workshop to promote inclusivity in the community.

The city’s social equity committee is the host of the virtual zoom meeting on Monday, March 29th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The goal is to promote inclusivity, listening and social equity in the community. The guest facilitator of the meeting will be consultant Lynn Peters.

Here is the zoom link information:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/92231183527?pwd=QkdtUjloUlp4VENUOFJsNE5kbHVUQT09

Meeting ID: 922 3118 3527

Passcode: 703576

By phone: 1-(669)900-9128

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/atE0DMI3c