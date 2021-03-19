Alert: Walk-in COVID Shots For Those 60 Plus At Mariposa Clinic

Mariposa County Health Dept. offering walk-in shots at today's clinic View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa Health officials are putting out an urgent call to those residents 60 and older in Mariposa County who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine that they can get a shot for the next couple of hours with no appointment.

Walk-ins are being accepted at the clinic until 4 p.m., which is located at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds in Building B. Public health officials relay this clinic is using the Moderna vaccine with the second shots being administered on Friday, April 16th.

Those coming to get a shot are asked to bring identification showing proof of age and residence, and wear loose-fitting or short-sleeved tops. Health officials also advise that there will be a 15–30-minute observation time after getting the vaccine. They also urge, “If you are not 60 years or older, please share this information with someone who is.”

For more information or questions regarding the vaccine or procedure for getting a shot, call or text at 209-259-1332.