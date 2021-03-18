Millions Of Covid-19 Tests Headed To California Schools

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) View Photo

3 million rapid Covid-19 Antigen tests are headed to school districts in regions hardest hit by the pandemic in an effort to provide a much-needed tool for schools that are reopening or planning to reopen. This is going to be accomplished with a partnership between the California Covid-19 Testing Task Force and the California Department of Education who will be supplying the rapid Covid-19 antigen tests at no cost. Governor Gavin Newsom explains.

“Every day, more and more school districts are opening for in-person instruction or announcing plans to reopen, By deploying these rapid tests, California is adding another tool in the toolbox to support schools as they continue on the path to reopen as safely and quickly as possible.”

The tests, only the size of a credit card, will be deployed with help from a tool called Healthy Places Index, which was created by the Public Health Alliance of Southern California that uses census-tract demographic data to identify communities that are under-resourced and highly impacted by Covid-19.

More information about the task force in charge can be found here.