Honoring Veterans And Covid Update On Agenda For Tuolumne County Supervisors

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA —A variety of topics will be discussed during tomorrow morning’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board will discuss recognizing the heroic efforts of Tuolumne County Sherrif Corporal Andrew Long and Calaveras County Deputy Jason Markovitz as well as a considering of adopting resolution 18-21 that would proclaim March 29, 2021, as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

In addition consideration of approving a letter in support of the Stanislaus National Forrest request for an Emergency Situation Determination for the Social and Ecological Resiliency Across the Landscape project.

And a Presentation and planning status is planned for the Novel Coronavirus(COVID-19).

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.