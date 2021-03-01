Yosemite Ends Day-Use Reservation System

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — You no longer need a reservation to enter Yosemite National Park.

The park had been using a day-use reservation system in order to limit the number of visitors on any given day due to COVID-19. It was lifted, effective this morning.

Yosemite spokesperson, Jamie Richards, says, “The park consulted with the Yosemite Gateway Area Coordination Team, public health professionals at the county and with our own NPS Office of Public Health as we put this temporary system in place and did the same as we lifted it.”

We reported earlier that another recent change is that the park now requires face coverings while inside, and in busy spots, like trails, where social distancing is difficult.