Update: Structure Fire In Jamestown Knocked Down

Update at 7:20 a.m.: Fire crews have extinguished a structure fire in the Jamestown area this morning. The blaze was along Highway 108 in the area of the Harvard Mine and Bell Mooney roads intersection. CAL Fire report that it was a small outbuilding that was on fire and the flames did not threaten any other structures or spread to nearby vegetation. They relay that several calls came into dispatch relaying that there were flames shooting out of the structure. Crews will be mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 6:50 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — Fire crews are battling a structure fire in the Jamestown area this morning.

The blaze is along Highway 108 in the area of the Harvard Mine and Bell Mooney roads intersection.CAL Fire reports several calls to dispatch relaying visible flames shooting out of the structure. There is no word as to whether the fire is threatening other structures or has spread to nearby vegetation. The CHP is reporting it is a building that is on fire. No further details are available at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.