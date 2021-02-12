Audit Critical Of California’s Handling Of Homelessness

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new state audit says California’s efforts to combat homelessness have been “fragmented” and too “disjointed.”

Auditor Elaine Howell notes that California has spent $13-billion over the past three years to tackle the growing problem of homelessness, but the state continues to by far have the largest homeless population in the nation.

The audit recommends that California create a single entity to oversee homeless programs and to develop a coordinated plan. The state also lacks a centralized way to track spending, so its possible that some efforts are duplicative.

The Associated Press reports that roughly half of the nation’s 211,000 residents living “unsheltered, on the streets or in vehicles” are in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently implemented Project Roomkey during COVID-19 to help turn motels into places for the homeless population to stay. The audit argues that the effort is not enough to meet demand for the growing issue.