Second Storm System Arrives Tonight

yosemite park snow View Photo

The next storm system will arrive in Northern California later tonight and continue into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from 10 PM tonight until noon on Saturday.

This system will have the potential to bring additional snowfall to the Sierra as low as 4,500 to 5,000 feet. The majority of the accumulating snow however, will fall above 5,500 feet.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,550 foot elevation, will range from three to ten inches.

Mountain travel will be difficult, with chain controls and reduced visibility likely. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of the morning, chains or 4 wheel drive were required at Pinecrest on Highway 108, Mill Creek on Highway 4 and Ham’s Station on Highway 88. For the latest road conditions, click the traffic tab.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.