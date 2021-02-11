High Speed Motorcyclist Dies In Calaveras Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 4 east of Horseshoe Road in Copperopolis.

It happened Wednesday evening at 5:51pm. The victim is an unidentified 47-year-old Turlock man. The CHP reports that an officer located a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed coming from the opposite direction. The officer made a u-turn westbound in an attempt to pull over the rider.

The officer lost sight of the 2021 Yamaha R1 motorcycle, but then saw a cloud of dust as he rounded the curve in the roadway. The motorcyclist was soon located, deceased. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Andreas CHP Office at 209-754-3541. The CHP notes that drugs/alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.