$2-million Grant For Improvements Near Jamestown Elementary

Jamestown Elementary School View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County officials received word that a $2-million Active Transportation Planning grant has been awarded for a Jamestown project.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Campbell says the planned project includes 3,600 linear feet of new sidewalk, curb and gutter, ADA improvements and crosswalks within the vicinity of Jamestown Elementary.

He says it will help shore up infrastructure and provide safe walking paths for kids.

Campbell praises the county’s public works department, the Tuolumne County Transportation Council, and the contractor GreenDOT for receiving high ranks (91 out of 100 score) from the state on the submitted application.

He adds, “Parking stalls adjacent to school and district offices will be modified to angular parking, creating easier and safer access for teachers and parents. In addition, there will be approximately 400 linear feet of sidewalk to close existing gaps allowing safe pedestrian travel to downtown Jamestown. The project will expand the existing pedestrian network and create safe and continuous pedestrian travel paths between residential areas, Jamestown Elementary School, public transit facilities, recreation opportunities, and businesses.”

The county will need to provide a $230,000 match for the grant, bringing the total project funding to around $2.3-million.